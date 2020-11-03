Application for a Ballot by Mail

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

Instructions for submitting an Application for Ballot by Mail (“ABBM”):

Print (PDF) the ABBM form OR submit an order online and an ABBM will be mailed to you. Complete Sections 1 through 8. Sign and Date Section 10. If you were unable to sign the application and someone witnessed your signature, that person must complete Section 11. If someone helped you complete the application or mailed the application for you, that person must complete Section 11. Affix postage.



If you printed the application you must place it in your own envelope and add postage. If you ordered the application online and it was mailed to you - fold the application in half, moisten top tab, seal and add postage. Address and mail the completed ABBM to the Early Voting Clerk in your county. You may also fax the application if a fax machine is available in the early voting clerk’s office. You also have the option of submitting a scanned copy of the completed and signed application to the Early Voting Clerk via email. If an ABBM is faxed or emailed, then the original, hard copy of the application MUST be mailed and received by the early voting clerk no later than the 4th business day.



The Early Voting Clerk is the County Clerk or Elections Administrator for your county Contact information, including mailing addresses, fax numbers if available, and email addresses for the Early Voting Clerks are available on this website.

NOTICE: Do not mail, fax, or email completed applications for Ballot by Mail to the Secretary of State Office. All applications received by this office will be rejected.

Military and overseas voters are welcome to use the regular registration and early voting by mail process available to all voters away from their home county on Election Day. However, there are also special provisions for military and overseas voters.

For more information, please read the Early Voting in Texas pamphlet.